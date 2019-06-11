Prep for Google Stadia w/ the 4K Chromecast Ultra at $51 (Reg. $69)

Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the Google Chromecast Ultra for $50.99 shipped. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $18 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon, $9 off sale pricing at Best Buy, and is one of the best deals we have tracked. With more details being shed about Google Stadia last week, it’s shaping up to be an exciting new way to game. It will work on Pixel phones, Android tablets, the Google Chrome web browser, and Chromecast, allowing you to game anywhere and leave the traditional console behind. Leading up to and after Stadia’s release, this streamer will let you easily fling your 4K favorite content from a smartphone to the big screen. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to put your TV’s USB port to work. Mission’s $15 Cable will power your new Chromecast Ultra and reduce the amount of cords that need to be plugged into the wall. Rated 4+ stars by 70% of reviewers.

Google Chromecast Ultra features:

All together now: Shows, movies, live TV, YouTube, and photos. All streaming on your 4K TV. From all your family’s devices

Everything you love about Chromecast and more. By using your phone, it’s easy to play, pause, control the volume, and more from anywhere in your home.

Watch what you want, when you want. Enjoy TV shows, movies, videos, songs, games, sports and more through over 1,000 apps like Netflix, YouTube, Pandora, and HBO NOW. Find more at chromecast.com/apps

