ComiXology’s latest sale takes up to 67% off Dark Phoenix comics from $1

Just last week, ComiXology discounted a batch of X-Men and Legion digital comics. Today we’re now getting a Dark Phoenix-centered sale, with a variety of single issue releases and graphic novels at up to 67% off from under $1. A perfect place to start and one of the more notable deals in today’s sale is X-Men: The Dark Phoenix Saga at $5.99. That’s $11 off the usual price tag and the lowest offer we’ve seen this year. Spanning eight different comics and 200 pages, this collection recounts the X-Men’s struggle against Jean Grey, who has been corrupted by incomprehensible power. If seeing the latest X-Men film has you disappointed, then this is a great way to see how the story originally unfolded. Shop the rest of our top picks down below.

Other notable X-Men comic deals include:

X-Men: The Dark Phoenix Saga synopsis:

Collects Uncanny X-Men (1963) #129-137. Gathered together by Professor Charles Xavier to protect a world that fears and hates them, the X-Men had fought many battles, been on adventures that spanned galaxies, grappled enemies of limitless might, but none of this could prepare them for the most shocking struggle they would ever face. One of their own members, Jean Grey, has gained power beyond all comprehension, and that power has corrupted her absolutely! Now they must decide if the life of the woman they cherish is worth the existence of the entire universe!

