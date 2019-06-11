Switch-compatibility highlights CORSAIR’s $40 Gaming Headset (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset for $39.99 shipped. That saves you 20% from the going rate at Corsair and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’ll find it at Best Buy on sale for $3 more. Standout features here include precision-tuned 50mm Neodymium speaker drivers, a built-in microphone that reduces ambient noise and more to level up your game. While this pair was designed to go with your Xbox, outside of a matching green colorway, you won’t find any differences from the other versions. Not only will it work with PS4 and PC, but also your Nintendo Switch as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 160 customers.

