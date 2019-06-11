Dell’s G5 gaming laptop offers a GTX 1060 & i5 for $799, more from $599

Walmart is offering the Dell G5 Gaming Laptop with 2.3GHz i5/16GB/256GB/1TB for $799 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells a similar model with lower specs for the same price. To get similar power, you’re looking at around $1,100 from Dell (though you would get an i7 at that price). Sporting a built-in 6GB GTX 1060 graphics card, you’ll be able to enjoy just about any of your favorite PC-based games on-the-go with this powerful laptop. Plus, the SSD and HDD setup gives you both speedy storage for booting and programs and mass room for files and documents. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Pick up the tomtoc 15-Inch Laptop Shoulder Bag for $31 shipped at Amazon. I have this bag for my MacBook Pro and absolutely love it. It works great for carrying my laptop, iPad, charger, and even a mouse for on-the-go working.

Other laptops on sale:

Lenovo ThinkPad T570: $599 (Reg. $700) | Rakuten Must be logged in w/ code LEN99

(Reg. $700) | Rakuten Dell XPS 13: $710 (Reg. $1,000)

Dell G5 Gaming Laptop features: