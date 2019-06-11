VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N1 Pro 1080p Dash Camera for $59.99 shipped when the code GIFTVN1P is used at checkout. This is part of Vantrue’s special Father’s Day dash camera sale, offering $20 off the going rate and bringing it down to one of the best prices we’ve tracked. With an optional GPS receiver (a must-have in my opinion), you’ll have a log of your location and speed stored alongside the footage, so you always know where it was taken. You’ll also enjoy collision detection, meaning if your car is hit when parked, the footage will be locked and will not be overwritten. This is honestly one of the best Father’s Day dash cameras to pick up, due to its size, features, and price. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Another must-have for any dash camera is a 32GB microSD card. This model features great read and write speeds, plus it’s just $8 Prime shipped. You’ll be able to easily store your footage on this simple-to-remove card that can be plugged into your computer to recover the footage in case of an event.

Not sure what dash camera to pick up? Check out our roundup with options to fit every price range and need. Whether you want a dual camera that offers front and back recording, or something that helps you avoid red lights, we’ve got the right one for you.

Also, don’t forget to check out Nextbase Series 2 dash cameras for a more high-end offering. With some models sporting Amazon Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to enjoy voice-controlled audio, directions, recording, and more on a premium dash camera that’s perfect for Father’s Day.

Other Father’s Day dash camera sales:

Vantrue N1 Pro Dash Camera features:

With mini and compact design (Size: 2.5×1.95×1.5in), the dashcam takes up tiny space in your car, which won’t obstruct your vision while driving. Recording HD 1920X1080P/30 fps video with advanced Sony Sensor IMX323, 160° wide-angle F1.8 six layers glass lens clearly capture the license plates as well as road signs during the day and night. Perfect mini dash camera for cars, truck, SUV, provides the most important evidence for car accidents.

