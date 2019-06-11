GAP’s Cyber Event is back! Score 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

The GAP Cyber Summer Event takes an extra 40% off sitewide with code CYBER at checkout. Even better, cut an additional 10% off your purchase when you apply promo code YOURS. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. Update your shorts for summer with the men’s 9-Inch Hybrid Shorts are currently on sale for $30, which is down from their original rate of $55. These shorts feature quick-drying material and it’s infused with stretch for mobility. You will find five color options to choose from and these are a perfect option for all of your summer events. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Wearlight 12-inch Khaki Shorts $24 (Orig. $45)
- Vintage Slub Jersey Henley $19 (Orig. $35)
- Linen Shirt $43 (Orig. $80)
- Skinny High Roller Jeans with GapFlex $38 (Orig. $70)
- 9-Inch Hybrid Shorts $30 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
For women, jumpsuits are very on-trend for summer. One of our favorite options is the Ribbed Square Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit that’s also on sale for $38. For comparison, this jumpsuit was originally priced at $70. Plus, this style can easily be dressed up or down with sandals, heels or sneakers.
Our top picks for women include:
- Ribbed Square-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $38 (Orig. $70)
- Ruffle Wrap Dress in Linen Cotton $38 (Orig. $70)
- Terry Towel Crewneck Sweatshirt $19 (Orig $35)
- Flutter Sleeve Romper $45 (Orig. $60)
- 3-Inch Utility Shorts $19 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!