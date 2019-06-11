GAP’s Cyber Event is back! Score 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

The GAP Cyber Summer Event takes an extra 40% off sitewide with code CYBER at checkout. Even better, cut an additional 10% off your purchase when you apply promo code YOURS. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. Update your shorts for summer with the men’s 9-Inch Hybrid Shorts are currently on sale for $30, which is down from their original rate of $55. These shorts feature quick-drying material and it’s infused with stretch for mobility. You will find five color options to choose from and these are a perfect option for all of your summer events. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, jumpsuits are very on-trend for summer. One of our favorite options is the Ribbed Square Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit that’s also on sale for $38. For comparison, this jumpsuit was originally priced at $70. Plus, this style can easily be dressed up or down with sandals, heels or sneakers.

Our top picks for women include:

