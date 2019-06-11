Save nearly $100 on the Graco Modes 3 Essentials LX Travel System at $144.50

- Jun. 11th 2019 4:46 pm ET

$144.50
0

Amazon offers the Graco Modes 3 Essentials LX Travel System in Sapphire for $144.59 shipped. Matched at Walmart. It fetches $260 at Bed Bath and Beyond. Amazon had been charging around $240 before a steep drop to the all-time low there. This travel system is designed to make things more comfortable for both parent and child. It includes a stroller that features seven different riding positions, a storage basket, and cup and phone holders. This set also comes with a Graco Snug Ride Snug Lock 30 Infant Car Seat, which can attach directly to the stroller frame. Reviews here are thin (yet positive) at 4.6/5 stars; Graco overall is a well-rated brand.

Don’t forget that we still have a deal on the ultra-portable Summer Infant Highchair at $25.50, a $50 savings. If you’ll be doing a fair amount of traveling with a young one this summer, consider picking this up while it’s on sale.

And if you have an infant at home, consider picking up the Hugaboo Infant Sitting Chair at $52. Designed for babies aged 3 to 10 months, the Hugaboo is a comfortable seat that stabilizes your young child while helping them learn to how to sit up properly.

Graco Modes 3 Essentials LX Travel System:

  • Stroller can be used in 7 different riding positions, giving mom all the options she needs
  • Includes Graco Snug Ride Snug Lock 30 Infant Car Seat, rear facing from 4-30 lbs, which attaches directly to stroller frame
  • The reversible stroller seat allows baby to face you or the world, with multi-position recline for added comfort
  • Reclining seat converts to cozy infant bassinet for on-the-go comfort for baby

