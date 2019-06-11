Pick up this Honey-Can-Do Pizza Stone and forget about delivery at $27.50

Amazon offers the Honey-Can-Do Old Stone Oven Rectangular Pizza Stone for $27.64 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. It’s available at Home Depot right now for $37. Amazon had been charging closer to $35 before today’s drop to the all-time low. Once you’ve made a few of your own pies on this stone, pizza delivery will become a thing of the past. You can also use it for bread, pastries, and veggies. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,300 Amazon shoppers.

With your savings, pick up this sleek KitchenAid Pizza Wheel for $13 and feel even more like you’re sitting at your favorite pizzeria. Its super-sharp blade can also be used to cut quesadillas, brownies, and even cookie dough.

Meanwhile, if you’re gearing up for summer BBQs, this Cuisinart 5-piece Grill Set is now on sale for $15.

Honey-Can-Do Old Stone Oven Pizza Stone:

Game night, movie night or just a night by yourself with your favorite red wine, pizza just fits occasion. Whether you’re throwing in a frozen pizza or rolling your own dough – cooking in the oven or on the grill – this pizza stone will give you the crust you were looking for.

