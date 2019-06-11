Save $40 on Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sports Earbuds at $150

Amazon offers the Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sports Earbuds in three colorwares for $149.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy as well as direct from Jabra. Normally selling for $190, that’s good for a 21% discount, is the second-best price we’ve seen this year and comes within $10 of the all-time low. This is also the best price so far on the red variant. Featuring an IP56 sweat-resistance rating, these true wireless sport earbuds feature up to five hours of audio playback per charge. The bundled charging case extends that to 15 hours, ensuring all-day listening. Jabra’s Elite Active 65t also include a customizable equalizer and come with several EarGels sizes to keep the earbuds in your ears. Over 1,400 shoppers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Those in the market for a pair of workout headphones can save even more by opting for water-resistant Jabra SPORT COACH earbuds. You won’t get the true-wireless design or customizable sound, but they’re a solid alternative at $60 less than the Elite Active 65t. 

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds features:

Listen to music with this sweat- and dust-resistant wireless Jabra Elite headset. It connects via USB, mini-jack or Bluetooth, and a powerful microphone lets you use voice commands with your mobile device. This Jabra Elite headset reduces background noise and has a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts.

