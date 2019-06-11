BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Nest Third Generation Smart Learning Thermostat in Stainless Steel or White on sale for $159.20 shipped when the code HOME20 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Originally $249, it goes for $230 now at Amazon. For comparison, our last mention was $171 and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Nest Smart Learning Thermostat will help you save some cash this summer, as it learns your routines while tailoring your heating and cooling schedule for the best energy efficiency. Plus, if you pick up some Nest Temperature Sensors, your thermostat becomes even smarter, basing its heating and cooling patterns on more than just a single room. Rated 4.2/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Looking to save some cash, but still want to make your home smarter? The Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat works with Alexa and is $99 shipped. Though it doesn’t offer the same learning features as the Nest Smart Thermostat on sale above, it will still make it easier to change the temperature of your home, as it can be controlled via your phone or Alexa.

Save even more by opting for Honeywell’s Programmable Thermostat at $45 shipped. It’s not smart, and it doesn’t learn your habits, but it is programmable and compact.

Not sure which smart thermostat platform is for you? Check out our roundup with options from under $75. Whether you want HomeKit compatibility, learning features, or something entirely different, we’ve lined it all up for you to find what works perfectly for you.

If you don’t yet have smart speakers in your home, the Google Nest Hub is down to its lowest price ever at $65 shipped. I’ve got two of these, and the built-in display makes changing the temperature super simple.

Nest Smart Thermostat features:

A thinner, sleeker design. A bigger, sharper display. The 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat is more beautiful than ever. With Farsight, it lights up when it sees you coming and shows you the time or temperature from across the room. And the Nest Thermostat is proven to save energy. That’s the most beautiful part. Your thermostat controls half your energy bill – more than appliances, more than electronics. So shouldn’t it help you save energy? Independent studies have proven that the Nest Learning Thermostat saved an average of 10-12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills. That means that in two years, it can pay for itself.

