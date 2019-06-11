Upgrade your HDTV’s audio with Polk’s Ultra-Slim Sound Bar at $149 (25% off)

Amazon offers the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $149 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for $1 more. Normally selling for $200, that saves you 25% and drops the price to match our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This Bluetooth soundbar touts five full-range drivers, which when paired with the wireless subwoofer, are said to offer balanced, room-filling sound. Other I/O include HDMI, optical and a standard 3.5mm jack. Plus, Polk’s Voice Adjust technology is incorporated as well, which helps increase vocal clarity in whatever content you’re enjoying. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 680 customers.
At the sub-$150 price point, Polk Audio’s Signa S2 Soundbar System is a very compelling option. If you’re looking for a smaller form-factor though, you can save a bit more by opting for VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130 instead. At nearly $20, you’ll still get the added bass of a dedicated subwoofer and more.
Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar features:
Experience incredible audio with this Polk Audio Signa S2 sound bar system. Its Voice Adjust technology enhances the clarity of movie and TV show dialogs, and the Dolby Digital 5.1 decoding system provides an immersive experience. Feel the impact of deep sound effects with the wireless subwoofer of this Polk Audio Signa S2 sound bar system.