Upgrade your HDTV’s audio with Polk’s Ultra-Slim Sound Bar at $149 (25% off)

Amazon offers the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $149 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for $1 more. Normally selling for $200, that saves you 25% and drops the price to match our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This Bluetooth soundbar touts five full-range drivers, which when paired with the wireless subwoofer, are said to offer balanced, room-filling sound. Other I/O include HDMI, optical and a standard 3.5mm jack. Plus, Polk’s Voice Adjust technology is incorporated as well, which helps increase vocal clarity in whatever content you’re enjoying. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 680 customers.

At the sub-$150 price point, Polk Audio’s Signa S2 Soundbar System is a very compelling option. If you’re looking for a smaller form-factor though, you can save a bit more by opting for VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130 instead. At nearly $20, you’ll still get the added bass of a dedicated subwoofer and more.

