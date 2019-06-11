Rocketfish’s 8-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector now $30 for today only (Reg. $50)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Rocketfish 8-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector Strip for $29.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $50, this model sells for even more than $60 at Walmart and starts at $39 from Amazon third party sellers. Today’s deal is the best we can find. It has a 3600-joule rating, right angle plug, 8 surge-protected outlets to safeguard your precious electronics and a pair of USB ports with 2.1-amp total output “that lets you quickly charge 2 smartphones or 1 tablet.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Another great option is the 2-pack of AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protectors for just over $9.50 Prime shipped. While you will drop significantly to a 200-joule rating and forgo the USB ports, this route brings 4 additional outlets at a third of the price.

Rocketfish 8-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector Strip:

This Rocketfish RF-HTS2815 surge protector offers 8 outlets, plus coaxial and phone line protection, to help defend your connected devices against power spikes and surges. Two USB ports make it easy to charge a tablet or 2 cell phones. Absorbs a large amount of energy to help protect your connected equipment and ensure long-lasting use.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!