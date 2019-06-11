Sony’s popular XM3 ANC headphones are down to a low of $253 (Reg. $298+)

Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Sony Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones (WH1000XM3) for $253.30 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Originally $348, it now goes for $298 on sale at Amazon and this is the lowest we’ve tracked historically. I absolutely love my XM3’s and use them frequently on trips. I used them when I flew to Israel earlier this year, and I could barely hear the engine noise or crying babies on the plane. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash and pick up the COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are just $54 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. These are great to block out noise, but you’ll lose out on the premium build quality of the Sony XM3’s above.

If you want the Bose signature sound, check out the QC35 II’s which are on sale for $257.50 right now. Or, you could opt for the Jabra Elite Active 65t truly wireless headphones for $150 and ditch the cord (and over-head design).

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology

Built-In Rechargeable Battery

Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC

LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs

Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups

Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling

Tap Controls for Audio & Calls

Comfortable & Lightweight Design

Includes Stereo Connector Cable

