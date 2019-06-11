Smartphone Accessories: Speck Presidio Pro iPhone Xs Max Case $15, more

Amazon offers the Speck Presidio Pro iPhone Xs Max Case in black for $14.71 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for a 26% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’ll still find other styles of the case selling for $25 or more. Speck’s case is said to protect against 10-foot drops with ease thanks to its IMPACTIUM shock barrier which pairs with a polycarbonate outer shell. A raised bezel also gives phone screen extra protection from scratching when placing it on a desk or table. Plus, with a slim form-factor, you won’t be giving up the Xs Max’s sleek design. Over 100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Speck makes products that are designed for impact to protect the tech you rely on. With a balance of slim lines and drop-tested protection, we provide a difference you can see and feel. Speck cases are engineered to defend against impact and shock, using multi-layer construction and high-tech materials that deliver a sleek profile and optimum protection.

Ridges of IMPACTIUM material on the inside perimeter compress on impact to absorb and disperse shock. Dropped from 10 feet multiple times by independent labs to ensure superior protection. A polycarbonate outer shell and an inner IMPACTIUM lining are molded together to give you two layers of protection in a slim, one-piece case.

