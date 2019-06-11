Takeya’s stainless steel bottle preserves temps for 12+ hours: $19 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Takeya Actives Insulated 24-ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $19.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the best Amazon offer we’ve seen all year. Thanks to double-wall insulation, buyers can expect drinks to stay hot for 12 hours and cold for up to 24. This long-term preservation allows you to keep a beverage at your preferred temp for an entire day. A high-end stainless steel construction makes it a sleek and rugged solution. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re not in need of an insulated vessel, consider a Clean Bottle for $12. I own three of these and use one every single day. Both the top and bottom are removable, allowing you to easily clean the inside. A unique square design keeps them from rolling away when falling over.

Takeya Actives Water Bottle features:

ACTIVES INSULATED WATER BOTTLE: Takeya Actives Stainless Steel Water Bottle is a sleek and rugged sports water bottle with a powder coated finish. The 24oz water bottle’s unique double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot (12 hrs) and cold (24 hrs).

INSULATED SPOUT LID: This stainless steel water bottle comes with an innovative leakproof insulated spout lid that allows for easy one-handed drinking or pouring. It features a hinge lock that keeps the cap out of your way while drinking.

