Today’s best Green Deals include a notable Sun Joe outdoor tool sale from $11

- Jun. 11th 2019 2:13 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 20% off select Sun Joe Outdoor Power Equipment. The deals start at $11 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the Sun Joe 18-inch 5-position Quad Manual Walk Behind Reel Lawn Mower for $99.99. That’s down $20 from Amazon and is the best price we can find. This lawn mower ditches the gas and oil for summer, instead going retro with a reel-style blade that will get you a good workout as well. Hit the jump for more notable deals from today’s sale.

We also spotted the Sun Joe 4.5A Electric Lawn and Garden Multi-Tool System for $104.99. It typically goes for around $125 at most other retailers. This system lets you change from a tiller to pole trimmer, hedge trimmer, and more. Ideal if you’re looking to simplify your system this year. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale at Home Depot for even more deals on lawn mowers, pressure washers and other summer outdoor tool must-haves.

