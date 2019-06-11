Grow your wired network and save $20 on TP-Link’s Gigabit Powerline Kit at $40

Newegg offers the TP-Link TL-PA8010 KIT AV1200 Gigabit Powerline Starter Kit for $39.99 shipped when checking out with code EMCTBUU37. Normally selling for over $60 at Amazon, today’s offer matches our previous mention and is $4 below the all-time low at Amazon. With up to 1000Mbps speeds, TP-Link’s Powerline adapter allows you to wirelessly expand your home’s network. So if you need to add a wired connection upstairs, the basement or somewhere else where running a cable is a nightmare, this kit has your back. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 380 customers.

TP-Link Gigabit Powerline Kit features:

Extend your network through the electrical wiring of your home or office with the TL-PA8010KIT HomePlug-AV1200 Gigabit Powerline Kit from TP-Link. This powerline adapter kit consists of two adapters each with a Gigabit Ethernet port. With support for data transfer rates of up to 1200 Mbps, you can easily transfer large files, stream HD content, and more at distances of up to 984′ (300 m).

