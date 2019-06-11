Pair Alexa or Assistant w/ two TP-Link In-Wall Light Switches at $40 (20% off)

Newegg is currently offering a two-pack of TP-Link HS200 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Light Switches for $39.98 shipped. Right now buying two at Amazon would run you $51, with today’s offer beating the all-time low there by $2 per switch. Rocking Alexa and Google Assistant control, these switches are a more affordable way to get whole-home smart lighting. Another benefit is that you won’t need to pick up an extra hub in order to enjoy voice-control capabilities. Over 795 smart home owners have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.

If installing an in-wall switch is out of the question, or should you simply prefer the form-factor of a smart plug instead, consider TP-Link’s HS103P2 Plugs. For $27, you’ll get two of the miniature smart plugs which feature similar functionality to the Kasa Light Switch. The main omission is a lack of built-in lighting controls.

Is a Z-Wave in-wall switch more fitting for your smart home? Jasco just debuted five new GE Z-Wave Enbrighten options.

TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Light Switch features:

Control your home’s lights from your smartphone with this TP-Link smart light switch. Automation of lights is programmable for home security or your convenience, and voice control is available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the random mode to make your home look lived-in when you’re away with this TP-Link smart light switch.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!