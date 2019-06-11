Add four smart plugs w/ no bulk to your home for $45 (Reg. $70+)

Lowe’s is offering a two-pack of TP-Link KP200 Kasa Smart Power Outlets for $44.99 shipped. For comparison, they go for over $35 each at Amazon, yielding you around a 40% savings here. This is a great way to add non-bulky Alexa and Assistant compatible outlets to your home. You’ll be able to control just about anything via these plugs, like coffee makers, lamps, or even routers (for the weekly reboot cycle). Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The Kasa Dual Smart Plug is $25 shipped at Amazon and is great for those who don’t have any electrical skills. There’s no wiring necessary here, unlike the above plugs. The only downside is you’ll have some extra bulk sticking out from your plug.

If you want to further expand your smart home, we currently have two TP-Link in-wall light switches for 20% off at $40 shipped. This is a great way to upgrade your kitchen, bathroom, or bedroom with smart lighting without changing each and every bulb.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Outlet features:

Remotely Turn On/Off Four Devices

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Connectivity

Scheduled Usage

Away Mode

Kasa Smart App for iOS and Android

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Works with Microsoft Cortana

No Hub Required

