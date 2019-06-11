Upgrade your audio with the PaMu Scroll True Wireless Earbuds for $63

Fed up with getting tangled? It’s time to upgrade. The PaMu Scroll True Wireless Earbuds & Case offer incredible sound at an affordable price, and they work with voice assistants. Right now, you can get them for just $63 (Orig. $149) via 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: TOYS10.

Until recently, true wireless earbuds were pretty expensive. But as the tech has matured, the price has dropped rapidly. The PaMu Scroll True Wireless Earbuds are the perfect example, having raised over $3 million in pledges on Indiegogo.

The earbuds utilize Bluetooth 5.0 to deliver crystal-clear audio, with no hiss or crackle. The sound includes excellent bass and minimal distortion, while ergonomic ear tips provide a snug fit.

You can play, pause and skip tracks using the built-in touch controls, or answer incoming calls. Just as importantly, the PaMu Scroll earbuds work with Siri and Google.

The earbuds offer 3.5 hours of playback on a full charge, and the supplied charging case provides two complete refills. The earbuds are also water resistant and very lightweight.

Order now for $63 to grab the PaMu Scroll earbuds and case (worth $149) and choose your preferred color on the deal page with promo code: TOYS10.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!