Verizon is offering $300 off either the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL for Father’s Day. Or, if you need two (like, maybe an extra for dad?) Big Red is also giving you $800 off a second Pixel device if you add a new line and get their unlimited plan. The $300 off brings the devices to $500 and $630 respectively. The $800 off a second device is good for a FREE Pixel 3. Though this isn’t quite as good as our last mention of the 128GB for $650 (it would be $730 in this sale), the notable discount here is the BOGO FREE deal. I absolutely love my Pixel 3 XL, as it has a fantastic camera, it’s speedy, and the display is quite great. Not sure if the Pixel is right for you? We recently revisited the Pixel 3 to see if it was a worthy phone over 6 months in, and hint…it is. Want to learn even more? Check out our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re picking up the Pixel 3 or 3 XL for Father’s Day, be sure to keep it safe from bumps and scratches. This $10 Prime shipped case will easily let you see the beautiful Not Pink color and help you to not worry about breaking your phone, without breaking the bank.

Another way to keep your Pixel 3 safe is to pick up a set of tempered glass. This 3-pack is just $12, or $4 each on Amazon. I swear by tempered glass as it allows you to easily protect your display from cracks or scratches but still feels like your phone’s natural screen. Opting for a Pixel 3 XL? This 2-pack of tempered glass will fit just right at $9 Prime shipped.

Pixel 3 XL features:

GSM+CDMA / 4G LTE Compatible

North American Variant

Rear 12.2MP Dual-Pixel Camera

Optical + Electronic Image Stabilization

Dual 8MP Front-Facing Cameras

Wide-Angle Lens for Group Selfies

2.5/1.6 GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU

128GB Storage Capacity + 4GB of RAM

6.3″ 2960 x 1440 QHD+ OLED Display

Android 9.0 Pie

