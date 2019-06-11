Ditch keys w/ Yale’s Push Button Z-Wave Deadbolt: $78 (Save $20)

- Jun. 11th 2019 2:27 pm ET

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Yale Push Button Z-Wave Deadbolt for $78 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. One paired with a Z-Wave hub, this deadbolt can be controlled and automated. Having recently picked up Zigbee devices to go with my Echo Plus, I can vouch that this type of technology works as expected. Push button digits along the front allow you to quickly gain access even when you don’t have a smartphone around. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Pair your new deadbolt with an AmazonBasics Shelby Door Handle for $19 Prime shipped. Installation only requires a standard Philips head screwdriver, ensuring a straight-forward and quick setup.

Yale Push Button Z-Wave Deadbolt features:

  • Lock and unlock your home without the hassle of keys using this easy to use, push button deadbolt.
  • Replaces your existing deadbolt in minutes with just a screwdriver! No new holes or complicated wiring.
  • Don’t worry about getting locked out due to dead batteries – the lock features a 9V battery back-up for emergencies.

