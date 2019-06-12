Amazon offers the Audeze Mobius 3D gaming headset at $100 off for today only

- Jun. 12th 2019 7:55 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Audeze (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Mobius Premium 3D Bluetooth Gaming Headset for $299 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular price tag, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Described as “high-end, fully immersive 3D gaming headphones”, they feature integrated surround sound, contoured memory foam ear pads, an adjustable foam padded headband and a flexible/detachable boom mic with noise attenuation. Connectivity options include wireless Bluetooth and USB. Rated 4+ stars. More detail below.

The Mobius headset is compatible with Xbox One, PS4 and PC setups. But there are certainly comparable options out there for much less. The PowerA Fusion Wired Stereo Gaming Headset will work with just about any platform and goes for just $35 shipped. Another option would be HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Core set with similar specs for just $30. In both cases you’re giving up the slick design and virtual surround sound capabilities, but you’re also saving hundreds.

Either way be sure to go check out Nyko’s new Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One accessories.

Audeze Mobius Premium 3D Bluetooth Gaming Headset:

  • The first premium high-end, fully immersive 3D gaming headphones designed for high-end PC gaming. With head tracking by WAVES Nx technology, Mobius also works with PlayStation 4 and Xbox. All processing is in the headphones, so latency is negligible.
  • Fully integrated surround sound functionality – Mobius produces the same awe-inspiring cinematic experience you would find in a theatre. Mobius looks just like a 5.1/7.1 sound card to your computer.

