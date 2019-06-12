Amazon 1-day Gillette sale from $7.50: shavers, blade refills and more

- Jun. 12th 2019 8:23 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Gillette shavers, blade refills and more. Starting from $7.50 or so, Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries 4+ star ratings. One standout is the Gillette Fusion5 ProShield Men’s Razor with 2 Razor Blade Refills for $7.46. You might also see a $1 on-page coupon to drop it even further. Regularly $13 or more, it has recently sold for closer to $12 and is now at a new Amazon low. Walmart charges just under $12. Features include lubrication before/after the 5 precision blades and a built-in precision trimmer for your nose and sideburns. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’re eventually going to need some blade refills, despite getting two included in the price. Today’s Gillette sale also some great deals running on those. This 8-Pack of Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Men’s Razor Blade Refills is now $17.37, down from the usual $28+. They also carry a 4+ star rating from nearly 3,400 Amazon customers. Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gillette Gold Box right here.

Gillette Fusion5 ProShield Men’s Razor:

  • Shaving razor with lubrication before & after the blades, shields from irritation while you shave
  • Gillette’s thinnest, finest blades (first 4 blades, vs. Fusion5) for less tug and pull (vs. Fusion5)
  • 5 precision blades, helping reduce pressure per blade for a comfortable shave (vs. Mach3)
  • Precision Trimmer on back-great for hard-to-reach areas (nose and sideburns)
  • Razor handle with FlexBall technology, ProShield responds to contours and gets virtually every hair

