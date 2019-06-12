Amazon 1-day Gillette sale from $7.50: shavers, blade refills and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Gillette shavers, blade refills and more. Starting from $7.50 or so, Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries 4+ star ratings. One standout is the Gillette Fusion5 ProShield Men’s Razor with 2 Razor Blade Refills for $7.46. You might also see a $1 on-page coupon to drop it even further. Regularly $13 or more, it has recently sold for closer to $12 and is now at a new Amazon low. Walmart charges just under $12. Features include lubrication before/after the 5 precision blades and a built-in precision trimmer for your nose and sideburns. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
You’re eventually going to need some blade refills, despite getting two included in the price. Today’s Gillette sale also some great deals running on those. This 8-Pack of Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Men’s Razor Blade Refills is now $17.37, down from the usual $28+. They also carry a 4+ star rating from nearly 3,400 Amazon customers. Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gillette Gold Box right here.
Gillette Fusion5 ProShield Men’s Razor:
- Shaving razor with lubrication before & after the blades, shields from irritation while you shave
- Gillette’s thinnest, finest blades (first 4 blades, vs. Fusion5) for less tug and pull (vs. Fusion5)
- 5 precision blades, helping reduce pressure per blade for a comfortable shave (vs. Mach3)
- Precision Trimmer on back-great for hard-to-reach areas (nose and sideburns)
- Razor handle with FlexBall technology, ProShield responds to contours and gets virtually every hair
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!