Enjoy tunes everywhere w/ a two-month Amazon Music family plan for FREE

Amazon Music Unlimited is a great way to enjoy your favorite tunes, and a family plan can easily let everyone get in on the show. Groupon is currently offering a FREE two-month trial valued at $30. This delivers six simultaneous streams at once, so everyone can enjoy the music. Users will also be able to block inappropriate or explicit songs that may not be suitable for every member of the family. Be sure to cancel your sub after two months, otherwise you’ll be charged the regular going rate.

Amazon Music Unlimited features:

With Amazon Music Unlimited, you can listen to any song, anytime, anywhere, on all your devices—smartphone, tablet, PC/Mac, Fire TV, and Alexa-enabled devices like Amazon Echo. You’ll never hear or see an ad, can download songs or playlists for offline listening, and use your voice to search for music by lyrics, mood, genre, or era. Amazon Music Unlimited gets to know you, personalizing your recommendations based, on your listening habits, from a catalog of over 50 million songs.

Family Plan offers access for up to six family members and devices

Each family member has their own personalized music recommendations from over 50 million songs and thousands of playlists and stations

Compatible with devices like smartphones, tablets, PC/Mac, Fire TV, and Alexa-enabled devices like the Amazon Echo

Block songs with explicit lyrics—filter songs with explicit lyrics anywhere you listen to Amazon Music

New subscribers only. Terms and conditions apply.

All family members must be at least 13 years old

