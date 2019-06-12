Capture stunning landscapes & macro shots w/ this $9 iPhone lens kit

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 0.6X Super Wide Angle Lens plus 15X Macro Lens for iPhone at $9.20 Prime shipped when the code 5EHVXYHQ is used at checkout. Normally closer to $25, this beats our last mention by nearly $2 for a new all-time low. Though the iPhone 7+ and newer models offer dual lenses, this kit is still beneficial even for those who have upgraded to Apple’s latest-and-greatest. You’ll get extra zoom range with the macro lens, but also be able to capture a wider shot with the 0.6x lens. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Expand your mobile photography even more by picking up this $6 Prime shipped tripod and Bluetooth shutter bundle. The tripod will let you take long exposure shots, and the Bluetooth remote lets you trigger your camera even when you’re not behind your phone.

AMIR iPhone Lens Kit features:

This phone camera lens can help largely expand the field of view and enable you capture the entire family or a whole team member into one picture. Shooting stunning photos of people, pets, travel scenery, landscapes, architecture, selfies and more. NO DARCK CORNERS, It‘s the best choice for hobbyists and photography pros alike.

