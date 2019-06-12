Arlo’s Pro Security System features 3 waterproof cameras for $280 ($120 off)

Newegg Flash is currently offering the Arlo Pro Three-Camera Home Security System for $279.99 shipped. Normally selling for $400 at retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a $120 discount and matches the all-time low. For comparison, you’ll find it on sale at Amazon for $326. One of the most notable features here is seven days of free cloud DVR, which makes the cut alongside a triage of 720p waterproof, wireless cameras. Other standout inclusions are two-way audio, motion and sound alerts, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 14,100 shoppers.

Those seeking a standalone camera can look no further than the $130 Arlo Q. It rocks an improved 1080p video feed, though it lacks the wireless and water-resistant design that the Arlo Pro cameras carry. This tethered option of course still features Arlo’s famed seven-day free cloud DVR and a is a solid great option for those that don’t need whole-home coverage.

For those looking to outfit their home with a more high-end security system, we recent took a deep dive into Ubiquiti’s UniFi Protect.

Arlo Pro Cameras feature:

100% Wire-Free – Free of power cords

Weatherproof – Place indoors or out

HD Video – Enjoy sharp, detailed video

Rechargeable – Long lasting batteries

Quick Charging – Get fast battery charging

2-way Audio – Listen in or talk back

Smart Siren – 100+ decibel siren

Wide-Angle – 130-degree angle lens

