Amazon’s Blink Indoor Camera Systems get a 20% discount, prices start at $64

Amazon is offering the Blink Indoor 1-Camera Home Security System for $63.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. When I wrote about my favorite Amazon-owned products, Blink cameras made the list. That’s because battery life is superb, installation is simple, and the app just works. These indoor cameras yield 2-year battery life, work with Alexa, and best of all, offer a generous amount of free cloud storage. My home sees a lot of outdoor activity and Blink cameras are always armed and capturing motion. Despite having over 75 separate motion events today alone, I’m able to store about a month of these alerts. It’ll obviously vary from home to home, but I’ve found Blink’s free storage to exceed my needs. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

More Blink Indoor Systems on sale:

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System features:

MOTION DETECTOR: Built-in motion sensor alarm, when motion detector is triggered, WIFI cameras send an alert to your smartphone and record a short clip of the event to the cloud

BATTERY POWERED SECURITY SYSTEM: Wireless home camera with 2-year battery life, powered by 2 Lithium AA 1.5v non-rechargeable Lithium batteries (included), data is sent from IP cameras over Wi-Fi

SMART HOME SECURITY: Simple self-install home monitoring in minutes; easy control wireless cameras with the included iOS & Android apps or via voice through our Amazon Alexa Skill!

