Amazon’s Blink Indoor Camera Systems get a 20% discount, prices start at $64

- Jun. 12th 2019 4:59 pm ET

From $64
0

Amazon is offering the Blink Indoor 1-Camera Home Security System for $63.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. When I wrote about my favorite Amazon-owned products, Blink cameras made the list. That’s because battery life is superb, installation is simple, and the app just works. These indoor cameras yield 2-year battery life, work with Alexa, and best of all, offer a generous amount of free cloud storage. My home sees a lot of outdoor activity and Blink cameras are always armed and capturing motion. Despite having over 75 separate motion events today alone, I’m able to store about a month of these alerts. It’ll obviously vary from home to home, but I’ve found Blink’s free storage to exceed my needs. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

More Blink Indoor Systems on sale:

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System features:

  • MOTION DETECTOR: Built-in motion sensor alarm, when motion detector is triggered, WIFI cameras send an alert to your smartphone and record a short clip of the event to the cloud
  • BATTERY POWERED SECURITY SYSTEM: Wireless home camera with 2-year battery life, powered by 2 Lithium AA 1.5v non-rechargeable Lithium batteries (included), data is sent from IP cameras over Wi-Fi
  • SMART HOME SECURITY: Simple self-install home monitoring in minutes; easy control wireless cameras with the included iOS & Android apps or via voice through our Amazon Alexa Skill!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $64

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Home Security

Home Security
Blink

About the Author