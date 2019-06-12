Add a Breville Single Serve Espresso Machine to your arsenal: $228 (Reg. $330)

Amazon is now offering the Breville Nespresso Creatista Single Serve Espresso Machine for $227.99 shipped. Originally $500, it regularly sells for closer to $325 at Amazon and goes for $350 at Bed Beth and Beyond. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and more than $100 under our previous mention on the champagne colorway. This Barista-grade machine features an auto milk steam wand, an LCD display for setting options, a 1.5L removable water tank, 19 bars of pressure and a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Although, you can certainly bring some espresso to your morning routine without dropping hundreds. The Aicook 3.5 Bar Espresso Coffee Maker is just $40 shipped at Amazon. Clearly you won’t be getting the impressive design, 19 bars of pressure and various steamed milk options of today’s feature deal, but you’ll save almost $200.

We also have KitchenAid’s 38-ounce Cold Brew XL Coffee Maker at an all-time low of $55 (Reg. $100) as well as Capresso’s burr grinder for just $69.50 (Reg. $100).

Breville Nespresso Creatista Espresso Machine:

BARISTA GRADE: Brew different single serve coffee and espresso beverage options at the touch of a button depending on your coffee needs – Ristretto (0.5 oz.), Rspresso (1.35 oz.), Lungo (5 oz.). The Creatista allows you to take a step further and create more complex coffee drinks such as flat whites, cappuccinos, and latte macchiatos. There are settings that allow you to adjust coffee volume, milk temperature and mixture with a fast 3 second heat up time.

