Nike, adidas, Columbia & more from $15 during Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale

Today only, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 60% off clearance including Nike, adidas, Oakley, Columbia and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders exceeding $49, or choose in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees where available. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the adidas Ultimate 365 Colorblock Polo Shirt for men. Originally it was priced at $70; however, during the sale you can find it for $35. This is a great option for everyday wear this summer. Plus, it’s a wonderful choice for golf games with its stretch material and sweat-wicking fabric. Its colorblock design is very on-trend and it comes in an array of color options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

