Upgrade your food storage w/ this Rubbermaid 18-piece set for $19 (Reg. $30+)

Walmart is offering the 18-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set for $19.26. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pick up to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly $30 at Walmart, this set goes for $40 at Amazon and is now slightly below our previous mention. This odor-resistant set is made of BPA-free Tritan plastic and features 100% leak proof lids with vents for splash-free microwaving. They also feature a stackable design for easy cupboard storage in between uses. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the “crystal-clear” Tritan build and latched lids don’t add any value for you personally, there are better buys out there. You can grab a 42-piece Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Set for just $17.99 Prime shipped. While not much less than today’s featured deal, it includes significantly more containers for the price. And be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set:

Crystal-clear, BPA-free Tritan lids and bases feature 360 degree clarity Built-in vents under latches allow splatter-resistant microwaving with the lid on Stain resistant material keeps plastic food container looking like-new and resist odors Stacks perfectly to one another to save space and stay organized in the pantry or fridge

