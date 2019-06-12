Adorn your game room w/ the PlayStation Icons Light for $28 (Reg. $35)

GameStop is now offering the Paladone PlayStation Icons Light for $27.99. Free shipping is available in orders over $50 but be sure to opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees otherwise. Regularly up to $35 at GameStop, this light is currently starting at a bloated $62 via Amazon third party sellers. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. It measures 14-inches long and runs on 3 AAA batteries or over USB. It also has 3 lighting modes including the standard, a color phasing option which lights up each icon individually and a music mode which will have it flickering to the beat of your audio. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can score some AmazonBasics AAA batteries for under $4 Prime shipped to make sure your new light is ready to go out of the box. But speaking of PlayStation, we are still seeing huge deals on PS Plus and PS4 Pro, among loads of games for E3 2019. You’ll also want to swing by our picks for the best of E3 this year.

We also have great deal running on Nanoleaf’s 15-Panel Aurora Kit at $50 off if you’re looking for some hardcore HomeKit lighting.

Paladone PlayStation Icons Light:

LIGHT THE NIGHT: Light up your bedroom with the symbols and icons from the hugely popular and fun PlayStation gaming system. The PlayStation Icon Light illuminates the dark with a soft colorful glow.

CONVERSATION STARTER: When hosting your next party or game night at your home, get everyone talking about your iconic, stylish PlayStation Icons Light. Instantly recognizable, everyone will want one!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!