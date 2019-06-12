Godinger’s crystal whiskey sets are available from $21 (Reg. $35+)

Macy’s has the Godinger Dublin 5-Piece Whiskey Set for $20.99. Shipping is free in orders over $75, but be sure to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Originally up to $60 at Macy’s, this set goes for $39 at Amazon and is now at the best we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention. This no-lead crystal set includes a 24-ounce decanter plus four 8-ounce Old Fashioned glasses and is sure to take your bar/serving area up a notch. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more deals and details.

If you’re looking for larger set, Macy’s also has the 7-piece option on sale today for $27.99. This set is regularly up to $80 at Macy’s, but we did spot this very similar option for just under $20 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll want to head over to Macy’s to browse through the rest of today’s Godinger deals including coaster sets and much more. And head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Godinger Dublin 5-Piece Whiskey Set:

Savor favorite spirits with the striking crystal sparkle of the Godinger Dublin whiskey set’s radiant lidded decanter and robust double old fashioned glasses. Set includes 24-oz. decanter and four 8-oz. double old fashioned glasses…Care: Hand wash…Imported.

