Today’s Gold Box has the Roomba 860 Robo Vac down at $270 (Refurb, Orig. $500)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum in refurbished condition for $269.99 shipped. Originally $500, new models sell for that much or more at Amazon right now. Today’s deal is $5 below our previous refurbished mention and is the best price we can currently find. It has an auto-adjust cleaning head to keep the multi-surface brushes at an ideal height for carpets and hard floors. This model also supports self-charging, 7-day scheduling and a Dual Mode Virtual Wall Barrier so you can control where it cleans. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, it includes a 90-day guarantee via Amazon. More details below.

If you’re looking for a model with smartphone functionality and Alexa support, consider the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S. In brand new condition. It sells for $199.99 shipped at Amazon, where it is a best-seller with a 4+ star rating from nearly 3,800 reviews.

We also have iRobot’s latest Roomba i7 Robot Vacuums at Amazon lows from $699 and the DEEBOT 900 robotic vacuum from $237.50 (Reg. $400).

Refurbishment Details:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. An Amazon qualified supplier will provide a replacement or refund within 90 days of your receipt if the product does not work as expected. The warranty is in addition to Amazon’s standard return policy.

iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum:

Featuring the revolutionary AeroForce Cleaning System, Roomba 860 delivers up to 5x the air power* and requires less maintenance. Just press Clean or schedule Roomba to run up to 7x per week. Roomba works on all floor types, and at just 3.6 inches tall, is specifically designed to fit under most furniture, beds and kickboards.

