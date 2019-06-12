Don’t let a dead car battery strand you w/ this $32.50 portable jump starter

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 500A Car Jump Starter & Portable Battery for $32.49 shipped when you use the code RVFEI32L at checkout. Normally $50, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. This portable battery not only has the ability to charge your phone, but it can also jump start your car if needed. This is a crucial component of any road trip, in my opinion, as it gives you so many benefits. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Anker’s PowerCore 5000 for $16 Prime shipped is a great alternative. It can’t jump start your car, but it’ll sure help keep your mobile devices powered, plus it’ll easily fit in any purse or pocket. You’ll find a single USB port to power your iPhone or iPad here with up to 2A output to keep your devices powered. The above battery features 2.4A dual output, which provides more power to two devices at the same time.

GOOLOO Car Jump Starter features:

[Affordable and Powerful]: The GOOLOO jumper pack GP80 can restarts your vehicle (motorcycle, RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, oil boat, etc) up to 4.5L gas engine with 500A peak current

[Fast Charging]: Designed with 2 USB outputs (5V 2.4A/9V 2A), the quick charge 3.0 USB port can full charge your cellphones, tablets, and other mobile devices at the fastest speed possible

[Emergency LED Flashlight]: The GOOLOO Car Jump Starter comes with a built-in LED flashlight. Long press the power button to activate the strong mode, press again to switch to warning strobe, and press a third time to turn on the SOS flashing. It’s an emergency life saver when you go camping, travel, picnic, outdoor adventure.

