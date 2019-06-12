These laptop stands are must-have for mobile workstations from $12.50

HAVEN FURNITURE CO. (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Adjustable Laptop Stand with Cooling Fans for $25.99 shipped when the code RPPBR97Y is used at checkout. Normally $35, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This lap desk is adjustable in both height and angle, giving you exactly what you need. There’s also two built-in fans powered over USB to keep your laptop cool, and a dedicated place to put your mouse when working. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Gain more portability with HUANUO’s Adjustable Lap Desk for $12.59 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code T3ASQLWJ at checkout. Generally closer to $25, this is also one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This is better for couch or car work sessions, as it’s far smaller.

HUANUO Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

This adjustable laptop desk stand can not only be used as a laptop stand but it also works as a standing desk, tablet stand, lap desk which can be use on the bed or sofa

You just need to press the button on the side of the stand, set the angle and then release the button to a fixed position

These CPU fans are powered through USB ports to suck hot air from your laptop for active heat dissipation

Built with a lightweight, highly-strengthened aluminum tray with 2 non-slip buckles and 6 sturdy adjustable ABS auto-locking joints

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!