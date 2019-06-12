J.Crew Factory’s Stock Up Sale offers up to extra 40% off w/ deals from $13

J.Crew Factory offers up to 50% off sitewide. Plus, its Stock-Up Sale is live with an extra 20% off two items, 30% off three items and 40% off 4+ items. Just apply promo code STOCKUP at checkout. Free shipping applies for J.Crew Rewards Members (Not a member? It’s free to join.) For men, the Short-Sleeve Slub Henley Shirt is a casual must-have for summer. This shirt will look great with jeans, shorts, joggers or khakis alike. Plus, it’s currently on sale for $28 and originally was priced at $35.
The women’s Border Eyelet Dress is a perfect option for a wedding, baby shower or any event you have this summer. Its eyelet details are feminine and girly. Plus, this dress is on sale for $63 and originally was priced at $98. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Striped Slim Chambray Shirt $25 (Orig. $60)
- 11-Inch Tech Shorts $35 (Orig. $60)
- Short-Sleeve Slub Henley Shirt $28 (Orig. $35)
- 9-Inch Gramercy Shorts $18 (Orig. $47)
- Slim Broken-in pocket T-shirt $13 (Orig. $20)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Striped Tie-back T-shirt $33 (Orig. $40)
- T-Shirt Dress $20 (Orig. $45)
- Cross-back Jumpsuit $65 (Orig. $118)
- Tie-Front Jumpsuit in Linen-Cotton $59 (Orig. $108)
- Border Eyelet Dress $63 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
