Kano’s Pixel Kit teaches you how to code with LED lights for $33 (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the Kano Pixel Kit for $32.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for closer to $50, that’s good for a 33% discount, is $2 under the previous price drop and a new all-time low. Kano’s Pixel Kit pairs 128 multicolor LEDs with a variety of guided coding walkthroughs. It’s an enjoyable way to learn the fundamentals of programming, and will have you do everything from create pixel art to games and more. Reviews are a bit mixed here, with over 50% of shoppers leaving a 4+ star rating. From personally owning the Pixel Kit myself, I can definitely recommend it to anyone looking to dive into coding in a unique way.

If you’re looking to get just a taste of Kano’s coding platform, consider saving a bit more by picking up the Motion Sensor Kit at $16. You’ll be removing the colorful lights out of the equation, but instead, this kit focuses on programming experience centered around an infrared sensor that detects distance and direction.

Kano Pixel Kit features:

Build and code 128 dazzling lights and 16 million colors. Everything you need in one box.

With playful step-by-step challenges you’ll learn to code your own lightshows, games and apps.

Paint pictures, build animations, make lights dance to music. Drag blocks, inspect JavaScript. See creations come to life instantly.

Works wirelessly with Mac, PC, Linux and any Kano Computer Kit.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!