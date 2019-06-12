Leather MacBook messenger bags starting from $40 at Amazon (Reg. up to $70)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ESTALON (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Leather Laptop Messenger MacBook Bags at up to 42% off. Both the black and brown vintage smooth options are on sale today starting from $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70 or so, these are among the best prices we have tracked and the lowest totals we can find. These messenger bags feature a 13-inch MacBook compartment with inner and bottom foam padding. They also have cowhide carrying handles, 2 large front pockets, pen holder, a zipper pocket and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the leather, over-the-shoulder solution isn’t doing it for you, save some cash and just grab a simple sleeve for your laptop. The AmazonBasics 13.3-Inch Laptop/MacBook Sleeve is a great option that starts at $10.49 Prime shipped. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,000 customer and comes in multiple colorways.

ESTALON Leather Laptop Messenger MacBook Bags:

This product is made from high quality leather and has that wonderful new leather aroma. If you are not used to it, you could just open the bag and put it in a ventilate place for a few hours, then the smell will fade away. The distinguishing feature of is that leather items may have wrinkles, scars, scratches.

