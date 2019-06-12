This Margaritaville 72-ounce Drink Maker is now on sale for $330 (Reg. $400+)

Today only, as one of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Margaritaville Tahiti 72-ounce Frozen Concoction Maker in Gold for $329.99 shipped. It goes for the suggested retail price of $500 at Amazon, while Walmart’s current sale price is $400. This is the best deal we could find for this frozen drink machine. Turn your patio or basement into a bar with the Margaritaville Tahiti, which features six pre-programmed drink settings so you can whip up pina coladas, daiquiris, and smoothies in a flash. It comes with three 24-ounce blending jars so you can make a little something for everyone. Consider picking one up for future pool parties. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Amazon shoppers.

Those aren’t the only deals we have on beverage makers lately. Create your own sodas with the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Kit from $69. which is about a $20 savings. Alternatively, try your hand at making juice or wine via the Weston Fruit Press for $160, down from the over $250 price tag it usually carries.

Another delicious way to keep cool this summer is with some shaved ice. Amazon has the Hawaiian Electric Shaved Ice Maker for $35 shipped. This can also be used to make frozen alcoholic drinks if you’d prefer something with a smaller footprint than the Margaritaville model above.

Margaritaville Tahiti 72-ounce Frozen Drink Maker:

Whip up refreshing cocktails effortlessly with this Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker blender. Six preprogrammed drink settings include pina coladas, daiquiris, and smoothies for easy preparation of multiple party drinks with the rotating ice chute and three blending pitchers. This 700W Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker blender has manual shave and blend controls for making original drink recipes.

