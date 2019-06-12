Ninja’s Foodi Multi Cooker doubles as an air fryer: $130 (Refurb, Orig. $240)

For today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker (OP302) for $129.99 in factory-refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This model sells for $210 in new condition at Amazon while the previous generation is on sale for $200 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is within $10 of a very limited eBay sale we saw and is the current best price around. It goes for $240 new over at Bed Bath and Beyond, for comparison. Along with the 6.5-quart capacity, this multi cooker separates itself from the competition with a built-in air fryer feature and more. Rated 4+ stars and includes a 90-day manufacturer warranty. Head below for more details.

On top of the added air frying capabilities, this model can also doubles as a dehydrator. You’ll need the Ninja Foodi Accessory Dehydrator Stand (AOP104BRN) at $30 shipped, but considering how much you’re saving today it might be worth a look. While it doesn’t include the air frying feature, we also still have Instant Pot’s 6-quart Multi Cooker for just $60 (Reg. $100).

Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker:

The Ninja Foodi, the pressure cooker that crisps. With tender crisp technology, you can achieve all the quick cooking and tenderizing wonders that you love about pressure cookers. But where they stop, the foodi is just getting started. Its revolutionary crisping lid allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil. That means you can pressure cook to lock in juices, then finish with a crisp.

