Use these precision screwdriver toolkits to fix your Mac or PC from $12.50

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Repair Kit for $22.09 Prime shipped when the code HA21MMYSD is used at checkout. Normally closer to $35, this beats our last mention by nearly $2 and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This kit is great to keep around if you’re always fixing your family’s electronics. I recently upgraded my fiancée’s iMac to have an SSD and more RAM using a very similar kit, and the process was a breeze. You’ll find just about every bit, plastic pry tool, and other necessities in this easy-to-use kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
For smaller projects, check out ORIA’s 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $12.74 Prime shipped when the code HA22BCLDNY is used at checkout. Normally you’d pay closer to $20 for this kit and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. You won’t get any of the extra bonuses like pry tools, which I think are a must for larger repairs, but this is a great starting point.
Regardless of which set you pick up, keep your projects organized with this $8.50 Prime shipped magnetic mat. I used to use these daily when I repaired electronics, and find it a must for keeping my screws easily separated.
ORIA 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Repair Kit features:
- 86 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set have more tools, which includes utility knife, Anti-Static tweezers, Anti-Static Wrist Strap, SIM card ejector pin and LCD Suction Cup, Triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudgers, SIM card shells, Magnetizing and demagnetizing tool, etc.
- These durable screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56, you can use it for long time
- This updated advanced screwdriver set includes new bits (“Y size 0.8” and “Mainboard size 1.5”) for iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus
- The unique driver is skid proof as well as anti static, which makes it be held more easily and safer for a long time.
- Professional portable hardware tools with perfect weight & compact design for easy carry
