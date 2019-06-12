ProBASE C is a sturdy monitor stand with beautiful looks for $108

You really shouldn’t need to empty your bank account to buy a sturdy, good-looking monitor stand. The ProBASE C Aluminum Monitor Stand proves the point, with a sleek design and loads of connectivity. You can get it now for $108 (Orig. $139) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: TOYS10.

This week, Apple announced it would be offering a stand for the new Pro XDR display. The price? $999. If that seems a little steep, you should try the ProBASE C.

Made from brushed aluminum — just like most Apple products — this stand provides a solid base for your monitor or laptop. At one end, you will find an array of USB-C and USB-A ports.

This means you can attach multiple accessories to your laptop through one USB-C cable. Because the ProBASE C has an external power supply, you can charge mobile devices even when your laptop isn’t plugged in.

If that wasn’t enough, this stand has one more hidden feature. Concealed within the main frame is a discreet drawer, which is perfect for storing cables, thumb drives and small SSDs.

The ProBase C is available in a choice of two colors.

