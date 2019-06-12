Knock 50% off Razer’s Lancehead Tournament RGB Gaming Mouse at a low of $40

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store offers the Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition Wired Optical Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. That’s good for a 50% discount from the going rate at B&H and direct from Razer, as well as buying other styles of the mouse at Best Buy. Today’s offer is also a match of the all-time low. Featuring a low-latency esports-grade 16,000 DPI optical sensor, this mouse is a great way to step up your game during competitive play. It also rocks an ambidextrous form-factor alongside customizable Chroma RGB lighting. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.

Those looking to add a little bit of flair into their gaming setup will find the AmazonBasics Gaming Mousepad to a be a notable option. At $16, it includes LED lighting and a slick surface to take full advantage of both options’ high-precision optical sensors.

And speaking of RGB, you’ll definitely want to check out our series on how to build the ultimate Chroma Cave. Dive into our hands-on with the Razer Blade 15 to start.

Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition Mouse features:

Increase accuracy in games with this Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition gunmetal mouse. The ambidextrous design feels comfortable in the hand, and the optimized Onron switches improve response times between clicks. This Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition gunmetal mouse includes onboard and cloud memory for saving settings on the mouse or online for easy programming.

