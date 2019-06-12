Monitor package deliveries with the Ring Video Doorbell at $80 (Reg. $100)

Office Depot’s official Rakuten storefront offers the Ring Video Doorbell for $79.95 shipped when code HOME20 has been applied at checkout. Don’t forget to sign into your free Rakuten account to lock in the discount. Normally selling for $100 at Amazon, today’s offer is $5 under the low there and right around the all-time best price. Ring Video Doorbell allows you to keep an eye on who’s at the door thanks to its HD camera. It integrates with the greater Ring security ecosystem, which brings Alexa support and more into the equation. You’ll also enjoy motion detection notifications to ensure you never miss a thing. Over 33,400 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

If affordability is one of your top priorities, the $26 Wyze Cam is definitely worth considering instead. While you’ll be ditching the video doorbell design and capabilities, positioning this inexpensive 1080p camera to look out a window is a great way to monitor activity outside your home. It works with Alexa, features motion alerts and more to boot.

Don’t forget that you can also save on nearly all of Amazon’s Ring home security products as part of its Father’s Day sale.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Ring lets you customize your motion sensors, so you’ll always be the first to know when you have a visitor. With infrared night vision and a weather-resistant design, you can monitor your home around the clock – day or night, rain or shine. Power your Video Doorbell with its built-in rechargeable battery, or connect it to your existing doorbell wiring for a non-stop charge. It also comes with everything you need to install your Doorbell in just a few minutes, with no professional help required

