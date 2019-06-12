Siri control headlines the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt at $156 (Reg. $229)

Amazon offers the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Century Trim in Satin Nickel for $156 shipped. Typically selling for up to $229, it’s currently discounted to $206 at Lowe’s. That’s good for a 22% discount, is the lowest we’ve seen on the Century Trim style and comes within $5 of the all-time low for any Sense Deadbolt model. Rocking HomeKit support out of the gate, this Bluetooth smart lock can be commanded with Siri or via the Home app. It pairs over Bluetooth and also includes a touchscreen number pad, giving you yet another way to ditch your keys. Note: shipping is delayed a few days, but you can still lock in the discounted price now. Rated 4/5 stars from over 835 shoppers.

While the Schlage Sense Deadbolt mainly works over Bluetooth, pairing it with the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter expands the smart lock’s connectivity. Adding it into the mix most notably brings Alexa control to the lock.

In search of even more ways to buff up your home’s security? We recently took a look at five must-have HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices that will help protect your abode.

Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt features:

The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Century Trim in Satin Nickel makes daily life easier and more convenient. Enter an access code on the touchscreen to unlock the door instead of searching your pockets for keys. Pair the lock with your smartphone over Bluetooth®. Share access with trusted friends and family with just a few taps in the Schlage Sense app – no more keeping track of spare keys. The Schlage Sense lock is easy to install yourself in minutes.

