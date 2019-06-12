Dock your AirPods in Spigen’s Charging Stand at an Amazon low of $14 (44% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Spigen AirPods Charging Stand for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally selling for $25, that’s good for a 44% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. This stand provides a convenient place to dock and power up your AirPods overnight or when not in use. It features a Nanotac base, which is said to keep the dock in place and provides a “non-slip experience.” For those who didn’t upgrade to the Qi-enabled AirPods, Spigen’s stand is a notable way to simplify charging. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save over 22% more by opting for this highly-rated alternative for $11 at Amazon. You’ll be ditching the Spigen branding, but in exchange, will find a place to power up an Apple Watch alongside AirPods.

Spigen AirPods Charging Stand features:

Conveniently docks and keeps your AirPods charged with an opening for the cable

Features a Nanotac base to ensure a non-slip experience

Different exterior and interior material keeps the charging case extra durable and scratch-free in everyday use

Compatible only with Original Apple Charging Cable

