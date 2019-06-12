Smartphone Accessories: Tribit Portable 360-Degree Bluetooth Speaker $52, more

Tribit Direct via Amazon offers its 24W Portable 360-Degree Bluetooth Speaker for $51.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code DADMBOOM at checkout. Normally selling for $70, that’s good for a savings of 26% and brings the price down to the second-lowest offer we’ve seen. Tribit’s Bluetooth speaker features a 360-degree surround sound audio array which comes wrapped in an IPX7 waterproof casing. You’ll be able to enjoy 20 hours of audio playback on a single charge as well. If you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker to accompany you pool-side this summer, today’s deal is a notion option. Over 355 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Quality speakers shouldn’t break the bank. That’s why we’ve created this speaker! This portable yet powerful bluetooth speaker delivers gorgeous, clear, room-filling sound that’s a delight for the senses. You won’t want to listen to music any other way.

The Tribit Bluetooth Speaker offers the spine-tingling sound of high-quality speakers with the convenience and portability of portable speakers. Our unique design pumps out fully-immersive, 360 degree sound that’s will take your music to the next level. Get lost in the thundering bass, detailed mids, and crystal-clear highs.

