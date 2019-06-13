Get 12 outlets of Rocketfish surge protection + 8 USB ports at $80 (Reg. $150)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Rocketfish 12-Outlet/4-USB Surge Protector Strip with a Rocketfish 4-Port USB Hub for $79.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150, this Best Buy exclusive is now $70 off for today only and is $20 below our previous mention. Features include a 5280-joule rating, four onboard USB ports for charging (on top of the the included 4-port hub) and a pair of 1-foot extension cables. It also comes with Rocketfish’s “$1,000,000 lifetime equipment guarantee”. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

You can also score an open-box version of today’s featured deal for $68.99 via the official Best Buy eBay store today. It is “brand new with no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs.” However, you could also opt for 12-outlets of the Belkin Surge Protection for just $22 Prime shipped. Just note that it only has a 3,940 Joule-energy rating and does not include any USB outlets.

Rocketfish 12-Outlet/4-USB Surge Protector Strip:

Operate your home theater system with this 12-outlet Rocketfish power center. It provides ample surge protection for premium components, and it has four onboard USB ports to charge portable devices. Connect this 9.6-amp Rocketfish power center to a distant electrical source thanks to its 6-foot cord and two included 1-foot extension cables.

